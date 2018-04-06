In California vs. the EPA, it's the state that's fighting to protect the environment

This is auto mechanics, not rocket science. Existing technology such as advanced transmissions, stop-start engines and high-strength, low-weight steel and aluminum deliver mileage improvements. The savings at the gas pump more than cover the cost of the added technology. In fact, car owners will come out far ahead — saving on average $6,000 on gasoline over the vehicle's life. The planet will come out ahead, too: The improved fleet mileage cuts carbon dioxide pollution by 6 billion tons while slashing the nation's oil appetite by 12 billion barrels.