Letters to the Editor: Adding work requirements to Medicaid would only increase bloat in bureaucracy

To the editor: According to the health research organization KFF, 92% of Medicaid recipients under 65 already work. Even guest contributor Michael Bernick admits that the number of working Medicaid recipients is “large” (“Adding work requirements to Medicaid isn’t a bad idea,” June 3). If most Medicaid recipients are already working, why are work requirements necessary? After all, it would add another layer of bloat to the bureaucracy for those who monitor and certify applicants, hardly a way to achieve a more efficient government. More importantly, it would add another barrier to receiving Medicaid, which would likely cause some people who would qualify for benefits to give up in frustration. Adding work requirements to Medicaid is no way to improve healthcare for the working class.

Charles Petithomme, Burbank

