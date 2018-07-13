Blocked from entering the U.S., will asylum-seekers find a welcome mat in Mexico?

The Trump administration characterizes these transit migrants as disguised economic refugees, but it is impossible to disentangle their economic from their personal safety concerns. Recent field interviews suggest that most are driven to leave by a combination of factors, including gang-related violence and lack of economic opportunities. Some have been personally threatened by gangs; others have relatives who have been harmed; still others, like small business owners, have been targets of gang extortion. Either way, they perceived the risks involved in crossing Mexico to get into the United States as lower than the evident dangers of staying home.