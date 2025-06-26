Letters to the Editor: Iran mission results could highlight a double standard between Trump and Obama

To the editor: First, kudos to the men and women who carried out Operation Midnight Hammer ( “Early assessment says Iran’s nuclear sites damaged but not destroyed,” June 24). They did exactly what they were asked to do. Now we are left with the question as to whether or not the target, as reported by the president, was “completely and totally obliterated,” or perhaps the nuclear material had been moved to another location. Time will tell.

Now think back to May 2, 2011, when Seal Team 6 successfully entered Osama bin Laden’s compound, located him and killed him. This mission was carried out under President Obama after troops were thoroughly briefed and the next morning given the go order. Imagine then, like now, the troops had perfectly executed their orders only to find Bin Laden wasn’t there. Just think of the criticism and ridicule Obama would have suffered. We’ll see if Trump’s claims were correct.

John Goodman, Oak Park