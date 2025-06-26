Letters to the Editor: The interests of a few logging companies shouldn’t come before forest preservation

To the editor: Revoking our forest protection rules is a shining example of what happens when money can influence politics in a negative way ( “Trump administration rescinds ‘Roadless Rule’ that protects 58 million acres of national forests,” June 23). I am not against capitalism and the pursuit of wealth. Having said that, I am against the idea that a few can generate their wealth by harming the many. This is exactly why we have certain rules and regulations in place designed to protect society as a whole. The greater good of all should trump the greed and wishes of a few if those wishes are potentially a large danger to others.

Our forests are important areas that help sustain life on our planet. They soak up much of our heat-trapping carbon emissions and provide us with oxygen that we need to breathe. They give us pristine waterways with clean drinking water. They also provide a habitat for other species besides humans. We need this biodiversity to maintain the ecosystem that sustains life for all of us.

Removing the forest protections is a disservice to everybody, causing much damage while only helping the few logging companies with their own economic agenda. This is not a sustainable model if we want to keep our world livable.

Jonathan Light, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: It makes no sense that the current leadership of the United States Department of Agriculture alone can overturn an act as important as the 2001 Roadless Rule, especially in public lands areas close to urban communities like the San Gabriel Mountain National Monument. This would open up public lands for more logging and new logging road builds.

Trout Unlimited Chief Executive Chris Wood has it spot-on when he says the Roadless Rule serves as a highly significant guardrail in a climate change era when all our natural capital is at risk.

Common sense indeed. We all live downstream.

Drew Irby, Lincoln, Calif.

To the editor: Our administration seems to be obsessed with dismantling regulations that protect us, our environment and wildlife. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins argues the Roadless Rule is too restrictive, but I strongly disagree. The goal seems to be to privatize everything for the benefit of the few and that leaves the rest with the loss of our treasured national public lands. To that end, the administration seems particularly aggressive in destroying our public lands — lands held in trust for all and for the future.

Thank you, staff writer Hayley Smith, for shining a bright spotlight on this land grab issue. American businesses used to be leaders of innovation and can be again without destroying our land further. Energy independence is a national security issue. If this administration were serious about it, officials would be helping grow our renewable energy sector, realizing that fossil fuels are a finite resource and cause harm. Renewable sources are a better way for the future. We must protect our forests and ecosystems for the future for all.

Melissa Waters, Laguna Niguel