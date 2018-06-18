For big banks, breaking the rules is a trade secret

The out-of-context numbers also fail to provide enough information to understand the problem. For example, the OCC looked at more than 40 federally chartered banks with over $10 billion in assets; did that subset include giants like Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citibank, or not? The OCC also reviewed only three years of account openings, but Wells Fargo kept finding more fake accounts the further back they went, eventually settling on 3.5 million since 2002. It’s also unknown whether the OCC investigated other types of sales practices. Wells Fargo, for example, placed unwanted auto insurance on borrowers, overcharged servicemembers for mortgages, and performed close to a dozen other abuses.