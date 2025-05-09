Letters to the Editor: Being transgender doesn’t make someone ‘incompatible’ with military service

To the editor: Once again, the conservative members of the Supreme Court demonstrated their collective ignorance in lifting the lower court’s ban on the Defense Department’s move to remove transgender individuals from active military service ( “Supreme Court allows Trump’s ban on transgender troops,” May 6). This sets the stage for the removal of thousands of service personnel before the lawsuit filed in response is settled on its merits — resulting in unnecessary chaos if the plaintiffs prevail on the merits and are returned to active duty.

More important, the rationale advanced in support of the government’s argument for discharging those currently serving (that transgender personnel are “incompatible” with military service) is specious at best. One named plaintiff is a 20-year Navy fighter pilot who has flown more than 60 combat missions. How much more compatible could she be?

Noel Johnson, Glendale

To the editor: I believe that transgender people should be allowed to serve in the military. They should be required to meet the same standards as cisgender men and women, without stigma or bias against their gender identity. Transgender individuals are capable of meeting the military requirements for mental and physical health.

There’s been no evidence that shows that having transgender service members has negatively affected the military’s cohesion and readiness. If a transgender person qualifies to serve their country, they should be allowed to serve proudly.

Emma Guilford, Rohnert Park, Calif.