Inciting regime change in Iran would be a terrible mistake

The American people have learned these lessons even if the Washington establishment hasn’t. They see an Iraq now consumed by Iranian influence, a Libya composed of a collection of armed militias fighting one another for territory and oil, and an Afghanistan that remains deep into its 17th consecutive year of war with no end in sight. You would be hard-pressed to find an American outside of the Beltway who genuinely believes America’s policy in all three countries has made the United States safer or more prosperous. Americans, to be blunt, have no desire to attempt in Iran what the United States couldn’t do in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria or Libya: overthrow a regime, however despotic and corrupt.