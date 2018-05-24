When Trump meets Kim, a whole lot could go wrong

In the event the North Koreans offer Trump something short of the full nuclear dismantlement Trump is anticipating, the president will be confronted with a big decision. He may pull U.S. officials from the room, return to the status-quo ante, try to strengthen the maximum-pressure sanctions campaign and hope that Pyongyang will return to the table at a later date in a desperate financial state. Or he could stay in the room, and authorize his negotiators to probe the North Koreans on the next best thing: a package of nuclear arms control limitations that may include Pyongyang's signing of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a permanent freeze and cap on North Korea's nuclear warheads, and unfettered inspections throughout the country's nuclear infrastructure.