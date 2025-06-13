Letters to the Editor: The ‘hypocrisy’ in senator’s threatened investigation into immigrant advocates

To the editor: It’s difficult to understand how Sen. Josh Hawley can reconcile his fist pump gesture as he passed the Jan. 6 rioters maiming police and destroying property with his threat to investigate those in downtown L.A. protesting the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“Beleaguered L.A. immigrant advocates are now threatened with federal probes,” June 11). Hypocrisy is an ugly trait for anyone, and especially a U.S. senator.

Barry S. Rubin, Beverly Hills