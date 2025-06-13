Letters to the Editor: Harsh charges against protesters are meant to ‘foment fear and anxiety’

To the editor: The goal of overcharging defendants is to foment fear and anxiety into the protesters’ lives and discourage demonstrations ( “Federal prosecutors ‘coming after’ L.A. protesters. Do some charges encroach on 1st Amendment?,” June 11).

It doesn’t matter if the case against the protester is won or lost in the federal courts. The intent is to disrupt and discourage other protesters, who have to watch them get cuffed, arrested and overcharged.

Dan Mariscal, Montebello

..

To the editor: Social distortion continues where, in Los Angeles, businesses are being looted and defaced, vehicles are being set on fire, freeways are being shut down and American flags are being burned (the Mexican flag appears to be immune). Police are being pelted with projectiles. There’s been one criminal complaint that charges a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

A photo of fleeing protesters accompanied this article instead of injured police officers or business owners who will have to rebuild both their business and their lives because of the mob operating under the guise of a peaceful demonstration.

Richard Austen, Westchester