We should all celebrate the Supreme Court ruling on compelled speech, regardless of our views on abortion

I argued this case before the court on behalf of NIFLA. Our lawsuit challenged the so-called Reproductive FACT Act, a 2015 law that required pro-life pregnancy centers to tell women how to obtain an abortion from the state. The law had two facets: Pregnancy centers that are licensed medical facilities were directed to provide a phone number for a county office that refers callers to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. Centers that are not licensed medical facilities were forced to state as much in a 29-word disclosure on any advertising materials, in up to 13 languages, effectively drowning out their message in their own advertisements.