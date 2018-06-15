The tough pre-college talk I wish my parents had initiated

Absent some sort of foundational conversation, students can be apprehensive about opening up to their parents about depression or anxiety — or seeking the treatment they need. Even now, one of my close friends wants to start seeing a therapist, but she is covered by her parents’ health insurance policy and worries what they will say when they see the bill. (Though rules vary by state, in California patients can request that insurers keep medical treatments confidential from policy-holders.) Another friend who goes through periods of depression downplays the extent of it when talking to her mother. She worries her mom would freak out, especially because they are so far away from each other. It’s understandable. For a 20-year-old, it’s hard to appreciate how much lived experience your parents have, or to imagine that they probably faced or helped others through dark times.