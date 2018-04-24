There's a rationale for overturning Trump's travel ban to fit every justice's taste

Another angle may be of particular interest to the court's newest member, Justice Neil Gorsuch: the question of how much of Congress' constitutional authority it can give away to the president. Under a longstanding constitutional principle, each branch of government must, in essence, stay in its constitutionally allocated lane; it can't escape or hand off the powers it has been given by the framers. The legislature, for example, can't punt to the president or the judiciary on its obligation to levy taxes and appropriate funds. This is known as the nondelegation doctrine: Each branch must fully own the responsibilities that the Constitution gives it.