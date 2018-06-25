California's Supreme Court can kill Cal-3 quickly and save us all a lot of trouble

The second legal flaw, as attorney Bob Wolfe first pointed out, is technical but important. Two types of initiatives are allowed to go on the California ballot, those that add new state statutes and those that amend the state Constitution. An initiative that adds a new statute needs fewer signatures to qualify for the ballot than one that amends the Constitution. When Draper first tried to split the state — into six parts — his measure was framed as a constitutional amendment, and he failed to gather enough signatures to qualify it for the 2016 ballot. He changed tactics with the Cal-3 initiative; it is a proposed statute, and it met the lower threshold of petition signatures.