California voters deserve to know who is bankrolling our district attorneys

The donation in question: $10,000 from the Fremont police union that O'Malley accepted in November, when her office was investigating three members of the union for their roles in two separate fatal shootings. O'Malley's office cleared one of the police officers of wrongdoing the following month. The other two officers, including the union's president, were then cleared in February for their role in the fatal shooting of a pregnant teenager. They were never charged.