JFK may have been a worse philanderer than Trump. Does it matter?

She later wrote in her memoir that she had no idea who Kennedy was and had little interest in talking with him initially. But she was taken by the senator's "stunning good looks," and said their sexual relationship began the next evening. She said their occasional trysts, which ended well before he became president, typically took place at the Mayflower Hotel. According to Storm, who is now 90, Kennedy confided "that he was not happily married, that Jackie was cold toward him."