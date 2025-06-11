Letters to the Editor: It’s not just L.A. The world isn’t ready for a U.S.-hosted Olympics

Edwin Moses on his way to winning the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in L.A.

To the editor: Columnist Steve Lopez asks if L.A. will be ready for its close-up ( “Three years away from the Olympics, L.A. is tripping over hurdles and trying to play catchup,” June 7). With the World Cup in one year and the Olympics in 2028, I don’t think so.

A more pressing question: Is the world ready for the United States to host anything? Does anyone think the countries that participate in the World Cup will show up? Will fans? We’ve already banned people from one participating country, Iran, from traveling here and are in the process of denying visas and arresting thousands. Fans of the World Cup will not show up just to be herded through turnstiles into the arms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fast forward to the Olympics. Today’s protests will not stop. How does this city get ready for the Olympics? For tourists? I am deeply ashamed of what is going on in this country and fully expect the rest of the world to boycott us the way 65 nations boycotted the Russian Summer Olympics in 1980 after Russia invaded Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Susan Polifronio, Los Angeles