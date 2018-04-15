Tax policy is a bore, until they take your Social Security and Medicare away

The U.S. did need business tax reform. But what Congress delivered went far beyond any economic rationale: a corporate tax rate of 21%, immediate expensing (write-offs) of all investments and the continued deductibility of most business interest expenses. The upshot? The new law subsidizes rather than taxes capital investments. In other words, the tax act subsidizes firms that buy robots over firms that hire new workers. A 25% business tax rate combined with a phase-out of interest expense deductibility would yield a more economically neutral system that still would be highly competitive on the world stage. And the new law's 20% deduction for income earned by owners of pass-through businesses is nothing but a giveaway to the country club gentry, estimated to cost nearly $500 billion in forgone taxes over the next decade.