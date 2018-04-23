Laws need to get a grip on the gig economy

As a consumer reporter, I became interested in the gig economy while writing about it for various news outlets. I was a freelancer myself and loved the concept, mainly for its promise of flexibility. But as I looked into these job arrangements — and I've now examined more than 175 platforms in depth — I was troubled by how little I could find out about each. How much work could you get? How much could you earn per hour or per week? Could you really make a living cobbling together gigs?