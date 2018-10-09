Trump's trade war with China isn't about trade, it's about global power. The U.S. isn't winning

Trump also signed a law in March authorizing high-level contacts between Taiwanese and American officials despite the fact the U.S. doesn’t formally recognize Taiwan. During a dinner with a group of American CEOs in August, Trump claimed that Chinese students in the United States serve as spies. While addressing the U.N. Security Council last month, he accused Beijing of trying to influence the midterm elections. His secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, publicly condemned Beijing’s repression of the Uighur people, in the Turkic-Muslim Xinjiang region. And the U.S. Navy has been challenging China’s territorial claims in East and Southeast Asia.