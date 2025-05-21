Letters to the Editor: Gruesome California death is a tragedy, but it doesn’t justify more bear hunting

To the editor: If I’m expected to take sides then I’ll take Patrice Miller’s, but I don’t feel so inclined at the moment ( “A woman’s grisly death inflames debate over how California manages problem black bears,” May 15). Although some are social animals, predators need their space, as do we all. Peaceful coexistence may be possible for some, but in other cases, relocating animals without commensurate responsibility does seem inherently wrong to me.

Ronald Webster, Long Beach

..

To the editor: “To many, it seemed there were just many more bears encroaching on human settlements.”

Instead, aren’t there too many humans encroaching on areas where bears have always lived?

Marie Estes, Fullerton