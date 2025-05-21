Letters to the Editor: California car buyers can make their own choice to bolster state’s climate defenses

To the editor: I was heartened to read California has several avenues to continue combating climate change, such as taxing polluting vehicles like Norway does, compelling trucking companies at the ports to use electric trucks and especially Senate Bill 684, the bill making polluters pay. All of these together give us clout ( “With its climate progress under assault, California takes up a multipronged defense,” May 18).

But there is another tactic we have that, if deployed, would be extremely effective. It’s also easy enough that most can do it. Stop buying gas cars. No one can force you to buy a polluting car. Electric vehicles are cost effective for anyone purchasing a car from $10,000 and up, which is most everyone. The average new car price is $48,000 , but you can get new EVs with 300 miles in range for under $35,000 .

So never buy a gas car again. President Trump may be trying to block California’s ability to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035, but California car buyers have their own power: the power to choose the better vehicle that doesn’t pollute.

Paul Scott, Santa Monica