Red states could be coming around on Obamacare

There are three lessons to draw from this. The first is that when right-wing media and opportunistic Republicans aren’t filling the public’s heads with endlessly repeated lies, the American people can figure out what’s actually good for them. When the ACA was still before Congress, the right’s allegations that it would create “death panels” to determine who should live and who should die were constantly polluting the airwaves. Eight years later — with no death panels in sight and with the right now directing its falsehoods at refugees from Central America — the merits of Medicaid expansion and the preexisting condition guarantee have become obvious to most Americans.