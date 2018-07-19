Americans like socialism now

Indeed, Sanders’ presidential campaign didn’t so much create a new left as reveal it. Before Sanders had garnered a single vote, polls on the eve of the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary showed that 43% of likely voters in the former and 31% in the latter said they were socialists. The shift to socialism has been particularly pronounced among the young, for whom the job security, debt-free college educations and affordable housing that their parents and grandparents could count on no longer exist. A 2017 YouGov poll asked millennials whether they preferred to live in a capitalist, socialist, fascist or communist nation. While 42% said capitalist, 44% said socialist — a breathtaking response in a nation long deemed exceptional by the absence of a socialist movement.