The Supreme Court was right to overturn Korematsu. Now it needs to overrule Hirabayashi

But as it turns out, in the Hirabayashi case, the government engaged in misconduct similar to its actions in the Korematsu case. In fact, with Hirabayashi, the wrongdoing was even worse. Archival evidence makes clear that the government grossly misrepresented the military threat. Lawyers told the court that the military was preparing for a Japanese invasion of the West Coast, when, in fact, the military was doing nothing of the sort and military planners were certain that such an invasion was impossible.