Whistleblowers are vital to democracy. We need to better protect them

All this began with just one individual and his courage: A whistleblower who called himself (or herself, we still don't know) "John Doe." He anonymously leaked 2.6 terabytes of data to us. (We try not to think about what the drug dealers, dictators and organized crime figures would do to John Doe, if they could find him.) His life, his job and his family are still at risk because he saw corruption and decided to try to remedy it.