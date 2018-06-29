How to be an uncivil Trump resister without leading a vigilante mob

I was forced to ponder the etiquette of resistance after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet-griped about being asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant. As I was trying to figure out whether that seemed appropriate, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters held a rally in Los Angeles where she said that “if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” This seems outrageous. First of all, I don’t know what kind of magnetic superpower Waters has, but I can’t round up a posse in the time it takes Betsy DeVos to fill her SUV gas tank. Secondly, I’m pretty sure Devos stays in the car while her driver pumps her gas.