Big Pharma is quietly using nonprofits to push opioids

Senate investigations have uncovered conflicts in countless nonprofits: When I was on staff, we discovered that drugmakers were the principal donors to one of the largest mental illness patient groups, and that an organization that writes guidelines on medical device use collected half of its $16-million annual budget from the makers of devices and drugs. The day after the American Pain Foundation got a letter from senators demanding that it disclose its donors, the foundation shut down. The organization, which described itself as the nation’s largest organization for pain patients, was later found to have received 90% of its funding from the industry.