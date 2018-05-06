Kanye West's ill-informed rants on slavery align alarmingly well with popular views of American history

Kanye critics rightly point to the long and bloody history of slave rebellion in this country as proof that African Americans often made choices of a very different nature. Leaders such as Nat Turner knew that mutilation, torture and execution awaited in the likely event of their failure, yet they rose up against their masters nonetheless. Between 1619, when the first recorded shipment of kidnapped Africans arrived in North America, until 1865, when the whole regime came crashing down, hundreds of thousands of enslaved people fled from their plantations, risking all they had in order to escape a lifetime of bondage.