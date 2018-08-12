In Israel, a cartoonist was fired for a political offense. I quit my job in protest

Katz is a cartoonist with strong opinions and a wild imagination. Many of his editorial cartoons have played off tropes from popular culture, famous works of art and great literature. While we agree on many of the issues facing Israel today, I differ with him on some. Sometimes I don’t get the point of a given cartoon, and sometimes I think he veers in the direction of bad taste, especially when it comes to issues of religion. (I’m an observant Jew, he’s proudly secular). Nearly every one of his cartoons is provocative and guaranteed to get some people angry. That’s how satire works — it forces people to stop short and take a second look at deeply held beliefs and assumptions. And that can be very unpleasant.