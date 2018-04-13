The #resistance swoons for stars of the surveillance state

Brennan's moral compass has not always been so prominently displayed. During his tenure as CIA director, the agency got caught spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee's computers. When confronted by then-Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) about it, Brennan used the same how-dare-they tone he now reserves for the president: "Nothing could be further from the truth," he said at first. "We wouldn't do that. I mean, that's just beyond the scope of reason."