The girls at my Boy Scout camp made us better young men

The decision to change the name of scouting's core program to Scouts BSA and welcome girls — like the move to end the ban on gay scouts and volunteers a few years ago — has produced a lot of angst among people I grew up with in scouting. Using the hashtag #BSA, they've been lamenting the feminization of a program they remember as crucial to their own development or to the development of their husbands and sons. They argue that there is something, well… weak about young boys that requires them to be formed into men absent the distraction of the opposite sex. Thus they see something lost in the decision to include everyone in scouts. What a bunch of hogwash.