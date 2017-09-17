100 years ago, young people were in World War I. Today, they are traumatized by a conservative speaker

To the editor: Four hundred years ago, young people landed on North American shores to establish colonies that might not last through the next winter. Three hundred years ago, young people pushed into the forests to establish farms to feed their families, forging into an unknown frontier. Two hundred years ago, young people were on covered wagons moving west as Manifest Destiny took hold. One hundred years ago, young people embarked on troop ships to go and fight in World War I.

Today, young people at UC Berkeley flee to mental health facilities for “counseling.” And what caused the stress and therefore the need for such counseling? The words of a young man who espouses conservative thought. (“9 arrested as protesters gather at UC Berkeley for talk by conservative speaker Ben Shapiro,” Sept. 15)

These are our future leaders? These people are the ones we are going to rely on to make tough decisions down the road? We are doomed.

Joseph Schillmoeller, Gardena

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook