Show us the reasons for Voter ID

To the editor: Zoltan Hajnal fails to address for me the reason why voter ID laws suppress minority votes.

( “Strict voter ID laws hurt minorities,” Opinion, Sept. 8)

It is absurd that in a society where you can't cash a check, board an airplane and often need to validate your identity to use a credit card that ID proof to cast a vote is considered discriminating. Is it possible these folks legally don't qualify to vote ?

James Caterine, Rancho Mirage

::

To the editor: Hajnal draws a correlation between minority voting and the states that have voter ID Laws.

I cannot contest his data or statistics.

However I believe that he is remiss in not examining his data more thoroughly. In those states that have strict ID laws, how many minority voters had proper IDs but just did not care to vote?

Also, of those minorities that did not vote in those same states, what were the circumstances that prevented them from securing a proper ID? No birth certificate? Did not want to? Never votes anyway?

Frank Deni, Lake Forest

::

To the editor: I think everyone should carry an ID.

The California DMV offers a reduced-fee ID card for people in public assistance programs, and there is no fee for a senior citizen ID card.

If we bend over backward and allow illegal immigrants to get a driver’s license, surely we can help our citizens get a photo ID in order to vote.

Jan MacMichael, South Pasadena

::

To the editor: I am always baffled by the arguments regarding ID and voting.

I just can't make a logical connection why a qualified voter would be deterred.

You can't get a job, open a bank account, write a check, rent an apartment, get insurance, obtain a credit or debit card, travel out of the country, or a hundred other things that we do daily without ID. So outside of a recluse completely off the grid, everyone has ID and uses it constantly.

Every argument against IDs lauds the sanctity and importance of voting but doesn't seem to have much respect for the integrity.

Do you refuse to produce ID when you write a check or charge purchases?

Do you refuse a bartender when you want a drink? How about when asked by the police? Of course not.

Why is this such a burden? It isn't.

It sure looks like a made-up problem. It benefits someone. Ask yourself who and how.

Michael Gorman, Glendale

