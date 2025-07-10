Letters to the Editor: No, there shouldn’t be billionaires while their employees live off food stamps

To the editor: Billionaires should not exist while their employees live off food stamps ( “Does America need billionaires? Billionaires say ‘Yes!,’” July 8). They already don’t pay the same portion of taxes that their employees do.

While Jeff Bezos and his ilk were terrorizing a sinking Venice with a display of wealth so egregious that it would make citizens of the Capitol in “The Hunger Games” blush, his employees were getting their already measly government aid slashed to help pay for more tax cuts for the rich.

To everyone complaining about homelessness in L.A.: The tax money that should be helping these people is staying put in billionaires’ pockets. The fact that billionaires are only getting richer will just make this problem worse.

Sol Taylor, Riverside