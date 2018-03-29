Hey, stop beating up on Nancy Pelosi — your sexism is showing

To the editor: Regarding "Pelosi is running in every race," on the front page of The Times, March 27, four or more relatively spineless and/or deceitful forces come together in discrediting one of the most effective speakers of the House of Representatives we've had, Nancy Pelosi.
First is the old, relentless and unified Republican propaganda attack on an intelligent and effective woman from a stereotypical liberal district, San Francisco. Next is the spectacle-centered media that plays along with Republican propaganda.
Add a polarized citizenry that hates or loves all the scraps their leadership feeds them. Then top it off with the mealy-mouthed party strategy featuring leaders in an ever-present defensive crouch failing to shelter their own members.
Jim Hoover, Huntington Beach
..
To the editor: Sometimes I fear that Democrats don't know how to play politics.
Republicans go after Nancy Pelosi because she's one of our greatest strengths. The tell is when they say they'll go after any Democratic candidate who disavows Nancy Pelosi but takes money from the party's congressional campaign committee. As your article says, she raises millions of dollars for it.
Nancy Pelosi should lead congressional Democrats as long as she wants to. She has been effective in good times and bad; we should recognize and respect her warrior spirit at least as much as her enemies do.
Renee Leask, Glendale