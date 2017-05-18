Get a grip, liberals — the Comey memo does not show Trump committed obstruction of justice

To the editor: President Trump saying to FBI Director James Comey, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy,” is the cause of all the hysteria? (“Comey memo says Trump asked him to drop FBI investigation of Michael Flynn,” May 16)

It sounds like something I would say about a likable coworker who found himself or herself in trouble.

Trump’s use of the word “hope” would indicate that it was not an order but rather an expression of concern. The president obviously understood that it was up to Comey to determine whether or not the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s contact with Russian officials should continue.

As Flynn is still under investigation, we can assume that no great injustice has occurred. People need to get a grip.

Nathan Post, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: So here we go again. We have elected a president who has no idea of how to go about the job, and we are aghast when he demonstrates it.

Enough of our electorate, a minority strategically located in certain states, participated in a knee-jerk decision to bring in an outsider, and we are now in a dangerous mess. Our members of Congress are ill-equipped and disinclined to do anything about it. In a Groundhog Day existence, they wake up each day either looking for blood or looking the other way, depending on their party affiliation.

Don’t expect anything to change, because our dangerously deficient leader is far too narcissistic to seek competent help, assuming he even knows where to look for it.

Alan Abajian, Alta Loma

..

To the editor: Despite his administration’s descent into incompetence, Trump continues to enjoy the support of most people who voted for him. It’s almost as if they take pride in remaining deluded.

Still, I predict that Trump’s credulous base inevitably will succumb to what might be termed the Nixon distancing syndrome.

In 1972, President Nixon won reelection by 18 million votes, the largest ever margin of victory. Yet after Nixon resigned in disgrace two years later, voters who would admit to having backed him were difficult to find.

Once Trump leaves office, it may be even harder to find someone who voted for him.

Gene Martinez, Orcutt, Calif.

..

To the editor: Sometime last week, my stomach quit churning with worry about what the Trump presidency means for the country and the world.

Now I’m queasy contemplating what Mike Pence can accomplish as president with the Republican Congress.

Carole Cooper, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: Thank God for the free press. It’s taken on the job that the other branches of government should be doing: protecting the Republic.

Nato Flores, Los Angeles

