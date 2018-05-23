Trump can show Mueller's investigation is a witch hunt — by releasing his tax returns

To the editor: So, the president wants to investigate the FBI to see whether his campaign was infiltrated.
What makes this all so unbelievable is the fact that it was his son and campaign manager who met with Russians to see whether they could get dirt on their opponent. It was Michael Flynn who was in Moscow being charmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was son-in-law Jared Kushner who wanted a loan from Qatar (and after Kushner was denied the investment, Qatar was subject to a sudden change in U.S. foreign policy by the Trump administration).
If this is indeed a "witch hunt," then why has so much turned up?
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has been proceeding methodically. Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort has been indicted, and Flynn has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller. Donald Trump Jr. has been called out for his phony Russian adoptions story.
If our president has nothing to hide, let's see his tax returns and his business' complete financial records.
Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks
To the editor: Trump's son and campaign manager met with Russians in Trump Tower during his presidential campaign, and now the president is shocked, shocked, that the FBI is investigating his family and friends. He wants an inquiry into the FBI's investigation just to make sure it isn't motivated by politics.
It is disquieting that the president exhibits a lack of understanding about the FBI, whose mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of Americans.
The FBI is not out to get Trump. It's just trying to keep us all safe.
Jacqueline Kerr, Los Feliz
To the editor: Having your shady enterprise infiltrated by the FBI should be upsetting to any mobster, gang leader or drug kingpin. This is one of the ways the FBI gets the bad guys.
I can't blame Trump for being outraged.
Greg Bristol, Santa Barbara
