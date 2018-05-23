Trump can show Mueller's investigation is a witch hunt — by releasing his tax returns

What makes this all so unbelievable is the fact that it was his son and campaign manager who met with Russians to see whether they could get dirt on their opponent. It was Michael Flynn who was in Moscow being charmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was son-in-law Jared Kushner who wanted a loan from Qatar (and after Kushner was denied the investment, Qatar was subject to a sudden change in U.S. foreign policy by the Trump administration).