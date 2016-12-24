New news about the 'alt-right' is good news, readers say

Some of The Times’ letter writers want little to nothing in their newspaper reporting on white supremacists or the so-called alt-right.

That’s the message they’ve been sending in response to several articles over the last few weeks. Shortly after Donald Trump’s election victory, The Times ran a piece on the ascendant movement’s attempt to reach into Washington, a report that drew stinging criticism from dozens of letter writers. Most recently, an article that ran in print Wednesday on California white supremacist Nathan Damigo’s outreach efforts on college campuses prompted similar rebukes from readers who believe any front-page report at all on the fringe movement amounts to free publicity.

Here are some of their letters.

Bill Schmitendorf of Irvine doesn’t like the nearly full-page treatment given to Damigo:

In Wednesday’s Times you had a front-page story about an alt-right person named Nathan Damigo. The article continued on Page A13 and covered nearly the whole page. You also say his following is fairly limited.

The power of the press should respected so racism is not encouraged. — George Epstein, Los Angeles

It seems that you are giving free publicity to this person, which could help him attract more followers. Shame on you. A minor extremist should not be given space in your paper.

San Marcos resident Chet Chebegia wishes the piece had been featured less prominently:

Since The Times printed this article on the front page, it must think it is very relevant. But the article states that Damigo does not have a very large following.

Perhaps The Times wants to warn readers about the dangers of extremism, but the article does seem to give this obviously disturbed Damigo more attention than he deserves. Being that he is a convicted felon, surely, this story would have been better placed inside the paper.

I attended college in the 1960s and served my country upon graduation, but if this guy had appeared on a California campus then and spewed this “white” message, he would have been tarred and feathered, ridiculed and bounced off the campus.

George Epstein of Los Angeles says the media need to be responsible in their reporting on the alt-right:

Having served as an editor for my college newspaper and subsequently written for other publications, I know of the “power of the press.” It is enormous.

Lately, I have seen extensive material published in The Times about alt-right figurehead and white supremacist Richard Spencer, the founder of a racist “think tank” in Montana who rose to prominence during Trump’s campaign. Before that, I had never heard of him. The media are making him a “star,” increasing the possibility that many borderline white nationalists will be attracted to him and ultimately join his “troops.”

The power of the press should respected so racism is not encouraged. The Times and other media should have a sense of responsibility rather than just fill their pages

