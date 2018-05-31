Republican candidate for governor John Cox courts voters in Stockton with criticism of Newsom, delta tunnels

A ballot measure that would clamp down on the profits raked in by companies providing dialysis treatment will go before voters in November.

The initiative, sponsored by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers, would cap revenue for dialysis companies at 115% of the cost of direct patient care and treatment quality efforts, as determined by the initiative. If companies’ revenue exceed that threshold, they would have to issue rebates, primarily to commercial health insurers.

Dialysis is used to treat patients experiencing kidney failure. The treatment performs some of the function of kidneys, such as removing excess salt and waste from the blood. Sessions are hours long and patients usually need treatments three times per week.