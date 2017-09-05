Politics

Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

Key info:



Protests

Activists rally in L.A. to support DACA

Sonali Kohli

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°