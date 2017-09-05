Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
DACA supporters pledge to protect one another
|Sonali Kohli
Thousands who were supposed to march to the federal building in downtown Los Angeles to protest President Trump's move to end the so-called Dreamers' program instead stopped in front of City Hall on Tuesday evening.
As organizers and DACA students spoke on the steps, many in the crowd who couldn't hear their words hoisted signs and led their own chants of, "Immigrants are welcome here."
"It's important to show up, especially now that the Trump administration and other forces are threatening our livelihood," said Sean Tan, a 24-year-old DACA recipient and public policy graduate student at UCLA, who spoke at the rally.
The march ended shortly after 7 p.m., with the crowd facing City Hall with hands clasped and raised in the air, pledging to protect and fight for one another.
But they didn't disperse immediately, instead continuing to chant.