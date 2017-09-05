Thousands who were supposed to march to the federal building in downtown Los Angeles to protest President Trump's move to end the so-called Dreamers' program instead stopped in front of City Hall on Tuesday evening.

As organizers and DACA students spoke on the steps, many in the crowd who couldn't hear their words hoisted signs and led their own chants of, "Immigrants are welcome here."

"It's important to show up, especially now that the Trump administration and other forces are threatening our livelihood," said Sean Tan, a 24-year-old DACA recipient and public policy graduate student at UCLA, who spoke at the rally.

The march ended shortly after 7 p.m., with the crowd facing City Hall with hands clasped and raised in the air, pledging to protect and fight for one another.

But they didn't disperse immediately, instead continuing to chant.