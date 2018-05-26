North and South Korean presidents meet in effort to get U.S. summit back on track

The leaders of North and South Korea held a secret summit meeting Saturday in an effort to get talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.
News about the extraordinary two hour meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, came hours after it occurred. It was revealed by the South Korean president's office.
The apparent purpose was to continue inter-Korean dialogue but also to resurrect a potential meeting between Kim and President Trump, who earlier this week canceled a potential summit in Singapore with the North.
"They exchanged opinions for implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration and for the successful opening of U.S.-North Korea summit," a spokesman for Moon, Yoon Young-chan, said.
Moon's office said the president would release more details about the meeting at a news conference on Sunday morning in Seoul.
Bong Young-shik, a research fellow at Yonsei University's Institute for North Korean Studies in Seoul, said time will tell whether the meeting — which might have been unknown in Washington — could affect South Korea's standing as a close ally with the United States.
"This inter-Korean summit meeting, without prior announcement, is a very risky decision, for the credibility of South Korea as a mediator," he said.
"Moon Jae-in's priority is to convince Kim Jong Un to seize the opportunity, no matter what, which is the summit meeting with the U.S."
The two leaders met at Tongilgak, a negotiation site on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, the diplomatic outpost on the border separating the two countries, which are still technically at war.
Saturday's meeting is only the fourth time — but the second in a month — that leaders from the North and South have met directly.
The two nations have remained estranged since the Korean War, and tensions between them had risen in recent years as the North sought to advance its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Moon, who took office a year ago, has made improved relations with North Korea a priority.
