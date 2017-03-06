President Trump signed an executive order Monday ordering new travel restrictions for residents of six Muslim-majority countries as well as a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. This directive comes after Trump's original executive order was rebuked in the federal courts.
The new ban, which takes effect March 16, halts travel for 90 days for residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The refugee suspension will last 120 days.
|Jaweed Kaleem
The International Rescue Committee, one of the country's major refugee resettlement organizations, criticized the Trump administration's new travel ban as "a gift for extremists who seek to undermine America."
"These refugees are now stranded in crisis zones, in many cases separated from their families in the United States. Far from making us safer, by excluding this most vetted and most vulnerable population, the executive order helps terror groups by providing yet another platform for anti-American propaganda," the group said in a statement.
The new travel order is "a ban that heartlessly targets the most vetted and most vulnerable population to enter the United States," said IRC President and CEO David Miliband, who is a former British foreign minister. The group's resettlement program is in place in 28 U.S. cities.
"This ban doesn’t target those who are the greatest security risk, but those least able to advocate for themselves. Instead of making us safer, it serves as a gift for extremists who seek to undermine America," he said.