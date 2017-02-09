U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges will issue an opinion today after hearing arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
9th Circuit Court of Appeals says a decision will come today on Trump administration's travel ban
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals plans to issue an opinion today on President Trump's travel ban.
"An order will be filed in this case before the close of business today," David J. Madden, assistant circuit executive, wrote in an email.
The court is deciding on a request from the Department of Justice to stay a Seattle federal judge's restraining order last week that halted enforcement of Trump's travel restrictions nationwide.
Government lawyers have asked three judges on the 9th Circuit in San Francisco to in effect reinstate the moratorium on travel. Lawyers from Washington and Minnesota, which sued the Trump administration, have argued the travel ban hurts their residents and economies and amounts to religious discrimination against Muslims.
The Trump administration has said the moratorium is necessary to protect against terrorism until more stringent vetting measures on new arrivals can be put into place.
The 9th Circuit will not be deciding on the constitutionality of Trump's executive order but only whether it should be enforced while litigation over it proceeds.