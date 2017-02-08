9th Circuit Court of Appeals says there will be no ruling today on Trump administration's travel ban

Judge Richard R. Clifton, Judge William Canby and Judge Michelle T. Friedland heard arguments in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals over the travel ban.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering arguments over lifting a temporary halt to President Trump's controversial travel ban, said Wednesday morning there would be no decision issued today.

Three judges from the court heard arguments from Department of Justice and Washington state attorneys Tuesday afternoon over whether to reinstate Trump's executive order stopping refugee admission and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.

The ban had been put on hold nationwide Friday following the order of a federal district judge in Seattle who is presiding over a lawsuit from Washington and Minnesota states against the ban. The Trump administration has asked the 9th Circuit to reverse the Seattle decision.

"The court will not be issuing a decision today. Also, the court will provide advance notice of 60 to 90 minutes when a decision is imminent," David Madden, an 9th Circuit official, said in an email.

After Tuesday's hearing, Judge Michelle Friedland of the 9th Circuit said the court would come to a decision "as soon as possible."

It's widely expected that a decision will be reached this week. If the halt on the ban is kept in place, the Justice Department is expected to ask the for a review from the full court to or ask the Supreme Court to take up the issue.