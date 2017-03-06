ACLU: The new order is 'still a Muslim ban'

The American Civil Liberties Union, which went to court over the first travel ban, described the new executive order as "still a Muslim ban."



"The Trump administration has conceded that its original Muslim ban was indefensible. Unfortunately, it has replaced it with a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws. The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban," Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in a statement.

"Instead, President Trump has recommitted himself to religious discrimination, and he can expect continued disapproval from both the courts and the people," Jadwat said.

“What's more, the changes the Trump administration has made, and everything we've learned since the original ban rolled out, completely undermine the bogus national security justifications the president has tried to hide behind and only strengthen the case against his unconstitutional executive orders.”