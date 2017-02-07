Politics

What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:

Appeals court decision on Trump travel ban will 'probably' come this week

Jaweed Kaleem
A vigil in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 4, 2017 in Washington was held in solidarity with protests against President Trump's travel ban. (Zach Gibson / Getty Images)
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a panel of three judges will hear arguments over whether President Trump's travel ban should be reinstated or kept on hold as a lower court case against it proceeds, said Tuesday a decision on the matter is expected this week.

"A ruling is not expected to come down today, but probably this week," court officials said in a news release.

Two of the judges on the 9th Circuit panel that will hear arguments were appointed by Democratic presidents, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, and one was appointed by a Republican, George W. Bush.

The panel probably will vote in favor of upholding the halt of Trump's travel ban, said Margo Schlanger, a law professor at the University of Michigan who was the head of civil rights at the Department of Homeland Security under Obama.

"It's possible they could have separate opinions, but I think unlikely. I would expect either a unanimous opinion or a majority and a dissent," Schlanger said. "The issue is not the whole case, but just what should happen while the whole case is pending."

Latest updates

