Appeals court decision on Trump travel ban will 'probably' come this week

A vigil in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 4, 2017 in Washington was held in solidarity with protests against President Trump's travel ban.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a panel of three judges will hear arguments over whether President Trump's travel ban should be reinstated or kept on hold as a lower court case against it proceeds, said Tuesday a decision on the matter is expected this week.

"A ruling is not expected to come down today, but probably this week," court officials said in a news release.

Two of the judges on the 9th Circuit panel that will hear arguments were appointed by Democratic presidents, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, and one was appointed by a Republican, George W. Bush.

The panel probably will vote in favor of upholding the halt of Trump's travel ban, said Margo Schlanger, a law professor at the University of Michigan who was the head of civil rights at the Department of Homeland Security under Obama.

"It's possible they could have separate opinions, but I think unlikely. I would expect either a unanimous opinion or a majority and a dissent," Schlanger said. "The issue is not the whole case, but just what should happen while the whole case is pending."