The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim counties. Now, they've taken the case under submission. Stay tuned for further analysis.
- Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back him
- Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
- Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban
- Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order
Appellate hearing over Trump's travel ban gets massive online and TV audience
|Matt Pearce
Tuesday's oral arguments over President Trump's travel ban had a massive public audience Tuesday, as audio of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing was broadcast live both on the Internet and on cable television.
More than 135,000 people tuned in on the court's official YouTube live stream to listen to attorneys for the state of Washington and the U.S. Department of Justice argue over the ban in front of a three-judge panel.
CNN and MSNBC also took the unusual step of broadcasting live audio of the hourlong hearing, as did many news websites, making it difficult to size up the exact audience for the arguments.